The new BMW car is electric, but the most striking thing is the paint system with which it arrives that allows it to change color at the user’s pleasure and with the push of a button.

The latest vehicle advancements are not concentrated under the hood, which are also found at first glance. In the framework of the CES in Las Vegas in 2022, the car company BMW has presented a car that is capable of changing color with the simple press of a button.

Yes, it looks like something out of a science fiction movie. The model that sports this technology is the BMW iX and it is capable of making this color change thanks to a differential technology in its paint. Instead of painting the old-fashioned way, it has an e-ink finish.

There is not much more information about how this technology works and, of course, BMW does not want to reveal this secret to the rest of the companies yet.. The interesting and striking thing is that the car can change color, not a RGB car. The colors to choose from are gray, black, and white.

At the non-anecdotal performance level, what we will find inside this vehicle is a purely electric motor. The BMW iX M60 It is an electric SUV that has a battery of 111.5 kWh and that to charge it can be connected to either an alternating current of 11 kW or a continuous current of 200 kW.

BMW has commented that the expected range of your new vehicle will be 575 kilometers, although this will have to be taken with a grain of salt as there are always discrepancies when it is put to the test in real driving situations. It is a fully equipped car and has Bowers & Wilkins sound.

The price at which this new vehicle will go on the market is still unknown, although it is most likely not cheap. We will be attentive to see if it reaches our borders, as well as if this painting technology lasts over time or poses problems when cleaning.