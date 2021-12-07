A Bitcoin (BTC) price metric that made BTC “look seriously cheap” at $ 56,000 is now in rare oversold territory.

In a tweet from December 6, Philip Swift, creator of the LookIntoBitcoin analytics platform, returned to potentially bullish signals coming from Bitcoin’s Advanced NVT signal.

Advanced NVT deflates on Bitcoin’s price path

Advanced NVT calculates whether Bitcoin is overbought or oversold at a certain point in its price using market capitalization and network volume.

At the end of November, when the BTC / USD pair had already dipped to $ 56,000, Swift suggested that a bounce should take place.

Subsequently, the metric continued to fall in line with the spot price thanks to last Friday’s cascade of liquidations. Nevertheless, a possible plus point lies in the return of NVT’s “oversold” signals, something that has only happened six times since 2015.

“There is a lot of fear in the market right now, which makes me bullish. Many indicators suggest that we are near a bottom.”, said.

“Advanced NVT Signal looks at the price relative to on-chain transactions. It’s only been this oversold a few times before, each time resulting in a strong bounce. “

Bitcoin Advanced NVT signal commentary chart. Source: Philip Swift / Twitter

Nevertheless, the force of such a rebound may have already faded; Bitcoin’s price fell after around 6% overnight gains to $ 51,500 on Bitstamp.

Trader to BTC Buyers: Wait a Week to “Avoid Chop”

As of press time, $ 51,000 formed a focus of attention, amid strong indications from commentators that a further low could soon enter.

“Buy in the low to mid-40s. Don’t get caught up,” advised trader and analyst Pentoshi to his Twitter followers.

I can see $ BTC short term trading back towards 52k but I think if you wait a few days / week you’ll avoid chop. Buy in low to mid 40’s. Not get trapped. Don’t see a reason to take new longs here atm. Going to wait for a new trade to come to me pic.twitter.com/NS7J0PainD – Pentoshi (@ Pentosh1) December 6, 2021

I think BTC in the short term will trade at $ 52,000 again, but I think if you wait a few days / week you will avoid the chop. Shop in your low to mid 40’s. Don’t get stuck. I don’t see a reason to take new lengths at the moment. I’m going to wait for a new negotiation to come to me.

As Cointelegraph reported Monday, meanwhile, There are plenty of reasons to separate the spot price action from the underlying strength in Bitcoin..

Among them is the high hash rate, along with a widespread under-selling.. The smaller hodlers have been adding to their positions throughout the past week.

Only the whales seem to be hedging their bets, as evidenced by exchange flow data.

Keep reading: