Let no one make you think otherwise: otakus can also have children. In fact, considering that many of the great manga and anime in history may already be in their twenties, thirties and forties, it is quite clear that the first generations to enjoy these stories are no longer exactly children or adolescents. Finally, some sooner than others, some luckier than others, life ends up matching many people, and the result of this is the new generations that are born from there. And for those who do not go through it, they still have to have a pet and dress it up. For that reason, it is not surprising that, today, we can find adorable babies dressed as Kurama, the well-known nine-tailed fox from within Naruto.

This image has been shared by Reddit user Omar_Constantino that, in addition to leaving an adorable stamp within the official Naruto thread in this forum, has received the love of many other users and has become one of the most popular publications in recent days. In fact, some users take the image with humor, such as user comment Warthog-Designer saying “Minato sealed the nine-tailed fox in his son, you have sealed your son in the nine-tailed fox”, which has been hilarious within the post.

Whoever knows Naruto’s beginnings will know that his body was the chosen receptacle to seal Kurama and save the Hidden Leaf Village. As a result, Naruto had from a very young age with supernatural powers that he was unable to control until Jiraiya began to take charge of his training and modified the seal inside him. From that moment, Naruto took a qualitative leap in the control of his chakra and could also more easily access the powers of the kyubi that he housed within.