Equipping a technology mild-hybrid, or light hybridization , It stands out for having several properties very well avenues that make it really like a car very to take into account. This, born in 2020, is the third of the five specifications that the brand of the rings includes among its engines: three gasoline, one of them with light hybridization, and two diesel, both in its Sportback variant with Sedan, except for the hybridization variant light that is not offered in the Sedan. Then Audi will launch the S3 and RS3 sports cars and the plug-in versions.

However, the normal thing is that the lowest consumptions are found in vehicles with a diesel engine and, obviously, in utility models. Now, within the list of cars that consume less, there are some striking exceptions. In these, Audi does it with its A3 Sportback 30 TFSI.

Starting with vehicles that have a combination of a combustion engine and an electric motor, such as those of the hybrid specification, Audi currently has one that earns integers. Because if; consumptions vary between gasoline, diesel and hybrids and there is a clear winner in each category.

How is it

It is a compact with sedan body, although this does not exempt it from being also one of the most correct utilities for use in the city. Four-door, it has an image identical to its brothers, where it only differs in its driving technology, a place that makes it the least expensive in its category.

The model, launched in 1996 and now a premium icon, continues to exhibit compact proportions in this fourth generation, although it grows slightly (just over 30 mm) in length and width. The wider, lower Singleframe grille and large front air intakes accentuate its dynamic character.

It does this by equipping a light hybridization system (MHEV) that has the same power as the other version of this gasoline engine: 110 kW (150 hp) and delivers 250 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm. This is what allows the compact model to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h 8.4 s and reach a top speed of 224 km / h.

Counting on cylinder disconnection system, which temporarily deactivates cylinders 2 and 3 when the engine runs at low or medium load, this means that the Audi can run ‘under sail’ for 40 seconds. Regarding its environmental distinctive, it uses the ECO label, which also benefits from several tax advantages like the rest of hybrids.

Minimal consumptions for total efficiency

Its Mild Hybrid technology in this Audi hybrid is an additional 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a starter alternator connected to the crankshaft by a belt. The battery, connected to a DC converter, is responsible for transforming the voltage to 12 volts.

Thus, this microhybridization system is more efficient, which makes it have a declared fuel consumption figure of 4.3 l / 100km, similar to that of the Octavia, which uses the same engine. One of the additional efficiency technologies is the modified Miller combustion process, which offers advantages when the engine is running at part load.

In addition, it is its lightweight hybrid system that maintains this with a powerful advantage: it allows the automatic start and stop phase It can be activated from a speed of 22 km / h, without the need for the vehicle to come to a complete stop. It thus enters to compete (and win) with the hybrid variants of the Mazda 3, the Volkswagen Golf or the Seat León.