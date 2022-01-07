In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Asus ZenBook 13 UX325EA-KG245T ultrabook is on sale with a list of incredible technical features.

If you are looking for a lightweight laptop for work or to study and you have a budget of about 1,000 euros, you can run to Amazon because you have a limited offer for one of the best Asus ultrabooks.

We are talking about Asus ZenBook 13 UX325EA-KG245T. A computer with a 13-inch screen that is also OLED and a powerful processor that only costs 1,099 euros.

Asus ZenBook 13 UX325EA-KG245T

It is an excellent price for this laptop. It is discounted 100 euros compared to its normal price and also has free shipping.

Its 13.3-inch screen has an OLED panel, this will allow you to have one of the best screens you have seen on a laptop. Not only does it have a much higher brightness level, as with televisions the colors are very vibrant and the blacks are deeper.

We have to highlight its lightness, because only weighs 1.14 kg. And its thickness does not exceed 1.39 cm. Therefore, a lightweight laptop perfect to carry in your backpack or briefcase.

Regarding its technical characteristics, this ultrabook does not leave anything. It has a powerful 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It even has USB-C connections and WiFi 6 connectivity.

These are all its most important technical characteristics.

13.3 “Full HD (1920 x 1080) OLED display

Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor (2.8GHz, 12MB)

16GB RAM (on board) LPDDR4x

512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe storage

Integrated graphics card Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Operating System: Windows 10 Home



