While the European Parliament wants to avoid as much as possible that biometrics can perform automated facial recognition tasks in public spaces (and has already voted in favor of this ban, after several debates on the matter), in Portugal the authorities walk in the opposite direction. And activists in this field warn that it violates the privacy of citizens.

The Reclaim Your Face D3 coalition of Europe, of which the Portuguese organization Defesa Dos Direitos Digitais is part, warns that the ministers are trying to speed up the approval of these biometric surveillance laws within Parliament.

🇵🇹Protect human rights & freedoms from a biometric mass surveillance law in #Portugal 💪 With @direitosdig, we urge @govpt to stop its undemocratic push for this law, 2 weeks before the National Assembly is dissolved. Read @edri‘s letter: https: //t.co/8FiMEgP8TK#ReclaimYourFace pic.twitter.com/PZSrRtozTk – Reclaim Your Face (@ReclaimYourFace) November 15, 2021

As reported, just two weeks before the National Assembly is dissolved, the government wants MPs to quickly pass a law, without public consultation or evidence. The law would allow and encourage widespread biometric mass surveillance. According to this body, the government wants to make this decision “in secret”, so as not to find opposition among the citizens.

Concerns about this law





Diego Naranjo, policy director at European Digital Rights (EDRi) has written a letter explaining what is the problem with the law that the Lisbon Parliament is rushing to pass: Proposal Law 111 / XIV / 2 “on the use of video surveillance by security forces and services“Naranjo says that this proposal raises radical measures that would allow constant mass surveillance by video and biometrics of each and every one of the people.

It should be remembered that last October, the Parliament of Portugal approved a bill that allows the use of video cameras on uniforms of agents of the State security forces.

The initiative also allows the capture of biometric data, such as identification through the face of a person, although with a court order. That decision was made the same week in which the European Union showed its “concern” about the use of these technologies to identify people remotely.

In addition to this, Proposal for Law 111 / XIV / 2 would allow video surveillance by aerial drones without limits; establishes that these video surveillance networks can be combined with facial recognition and other systems based on Artificial Intelligence in public spaces; and eliminates the current safeguards that limit the use of video surveillance, among other issues and in accordance with the institutions for digital rights.

In addition, Law 111 / XIV / 2 proposes to withdraw vital powers from the national data protection authority, the National Data Protection Commission (CNPD). The CNPD has described this proposal as a “serious violation of the principle of proportionality” and has stressed that it is probably incompatible with the Portuguese Constitution.

The Portuguese proposal clashes with the approach of the EU and the UN





The proposal is at odds with the European Parliament and the United Nations (UN). The European Parliament voted in October 2021 to approve the report “AI and criminal law”. This official report calls for mass biometric surveillance to be banned.

According to digital rights activists, “the need to prohibit, rather than legalize, these kinds of practices has also been confirmed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which has warned that it dramatically increases the ability of state authorities to systematically track people in public spaces, undermining people’s ability to carry out their lives without being observed. “