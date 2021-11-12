There are many components that this system that we are discussing must manage, while we adapt them to our needs through the available functions. For example, this is the case with the keyboard, mouse, printer, or screen. In fact, in this case we are going to focus on this last section, since it is one of the most important components that we connect to the Pc.

Keep in mind that when we work with our devices we spend a good part of the time looking at precisely this component. Therefore, it is generally advisable to make a somewhat higher outlay on this item so that it is of higher quality, if possible. But not only does it matter what the screen is capable of offering us by default, but the configuration that we carry out is also important.

Thus, when we refer to the screen we use in the Windows PC, we must take into consideration several parameters. This will help us to adjust the image received to our needs and over time we will take care of the health of our eyes. For all this that we tell you, we will have to adjust parameters such as the resolution to be used by default, the color and its temperature, or the brightness with which we are going to work. In fact, this last element is possibly the one that we change the most on a day-to-day basis with the computer.