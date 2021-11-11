Including an AirTag in a bag or suitcase is a great idea to find it in case of loss. But what if it wasn’t necessary? Targus, the well-known manufacturer of laptop sleeves, briefcases and other accessories, has presented a backpack compatible with Apple’s ‘Find my’ network. It can therefore be tracked using an iPhone, iPad or Mac, even if it is out of the reach of the owner.

The backpack, called Cypress Hero EcoSmart and which has been awarded as one of the best accessories of CES 2022, is designed to hold up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and it has different compartments to store, for example, the charging adapter, accessories or other objects. However, the most interesting detail is the inclusion of a small module inside that integrates an Apple U1 chip. This component works using ultra-wideband Bluetooth technology and is capable of communicating – privately – with other devices and accessories that also include the aforementioned chip.

The user who purchases this backpack therefore, you can sync it with the iPhone ‘Find My’ app as a third party object and keep it always localized. If the backpack is lost, the system will notify you of the last time it was detected thanks to the collaboration of the devices that are part of the search network.

On the other hand, the manufacturer emphasizes that it is possible to activate the search with precision. This feature, also present in devices such as AirPods Pro, allows you to find the accessory through sounds or indications on the screen. The price and date of commercialization of the Cypress Hero EcoSmart, yes, is unknown.

Electric bikes, backpacks and more: Apple’s ‘Find My’ network continues to expand

Apple, remember, announced in April the possibility for third-party manufacturers to be part of the search network. To do this, they only had to include the aforementioned chip in their devices. In most cases, these work thanks to the battery integrated in the equipment itself, as, for example, in an electric bicycle. In those objects that are not technological, such as a keychain or a backpack, can be integrated thanks to a battery, just like the AirTags.

The AirTag, in fact, is the perfect accessory to include in those non-technological objects or that do not have the ultra-wide band U1 chipto. This gadget, for about 35 euros or 749 pesos, can also be synchronized through the Find My app. The user only has to give the AirTag a name and include it in the article (for example, in a suitcase). If the item is within range of the iPhone, it will display the location in real time. If this, on the other hand, has been lost, it can be detected when someone with an Apple device passes the aforementioned object.