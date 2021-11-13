Technological innovations suggest an unmatched reach into the way users interact; however, they also open the door to a large number of possible errors or fraud, since they are not entirely infallible. Currently Mexico has 3% on the throne of those related to online fraud, for the first semester of 2021 the Condusef declared a record of 628,123 chargebacks in digital transactions, in addition, according to Clearsale data there are products with a higher percentage in which the crime of fraud, since the products are acquired through electronic fraud to later resell them, this type of fraud is carried out in most of the options under the theft of banking information with the use of digital frames, one case of this was the detection From a mobile application disguised as a reader and PDF, which is available on Google Play, users point out that the application steals personal information as well as bank account data.

The malicious app

Although one of the strategies to avoid being a victim of some fraud or theft within the digital world is not to download applications that are outside the official stores, these are not invulnerable, since applications of dubious origin have been found within the stores official of both iOS and Android, the most recent case being the detection of a malicious app within Google Play, which is described as a PDF reader, which was discovered to hide a malware known as a Trojan. Under the name PDF +, the Virustotal website pointed out that the app has a seemingly harmless appearance, for which it reached approximately 100,000 downloads, suggesting a problem in the theft of information from consumers.

It should be noted that the malware included in the app is a banking Trojan which is specialized in stealing information of a banking and economic nature without the user noticing, it was learned that the application at the time of urging asked for a requirement as usual To carry out his work, he asked that another app called Flash Player be installed, which is no longer compatible with Google’s operating system, and when he gave permission to install the app, the specialized virus was installed to track any type of information related to bank accounts and information.

This method of infiltration into malicious viruses on users’ devices is common, since it is a method in which one application is replaced by another, with which the user is not aware of it and the malware makes use of it. carelessness to steal information; However, although the app was downloaded a significant number of times, Google security had not noticed, although it has already been withdrawn from the Google play platform.

To have a good relationship within the digital world and avoid being a victim of fraud, it is not only necessary to keep in mind the use of digital platforms or official accounts, since these are not entirely infallible, therefore, you must keep alert to the digital communities and the media, this is how the user can protect themselves and prevent fraud.

Now read: