Looking for new music and can’t find it through Spotify suggestions? Well there is an app that finds you playlists just by taking a photo with the camera. It is curious, fun and much more effective than it seems: Playlist for Spotify deserves a test if you are used to looking for new music on the streaming platform.

Finding new music is not difficult in apps like Spotify since, apart from search engines, it offers a multitude of suggestions, related topics and weekly discoveries. Although you can always locate other songs that you would never have discovered with such curious methods as taking a photo. As you read it: point the camera and receive Spotify lists similar to the image, all using Artificial Intelligence.

Point the camera and discover new music

Playlist location process using the mobile camera

The Playlist for Spotify app does just what it proposes with its name: search for playlists for the music streaming app. Of course, it does it in a very curious way since it does not analyze your library or use an ordinary search engine. For the homework uses Artificial Intelligence and a photo taken at the moment.

The idea is to find music related to an image without having to do anything other than take the photo. Playlist for Spotify itself is such a simple app that it lacks configuration: a blank cover, a camera icon in the lower right and, once the shot is taken, the application will load the related playlists so you can listen to them on Spotify by clicking on them. Also, save the image taken in the phone gallery.

One of the drawbacks of Playlist for Spotify, and surely the main one, is that the photo must be taken instantly, it does not allow uploading an image from the gallery. Once the capture is taken, the application will analyze the image using AI (you need the mobile to have an Internet connection) and, depending on what the snapshot contains, it will find playlists on Spotify that reflect what the photo inspires.

One of the lists found from a photo

Playlist for Spotify is a curious app that is used to discover new music that, surely, you would not have found otherwise. The localized lists are quite complete, also the results in the image analysis are. It is a lightweight app, it has no ads, it is free and it lacks in-app purchases.