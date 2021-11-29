Modern telephones are receivers for much of our lives. In them we store photos, documents, passwords … in short, data of a very personal nature that we want to protect. And for this we can count on this app. It’s called WTMP and lets you know who has taken our mobile.

The application is called WTMP although in the Google Play Store it appears under the name Who has taken my mobile? It is available for Android and its operation is very simple. Takes a photograph of the person when they pick up the mobile and unlock it or try to unlock it.

Caught red handed

This application is independent of the blocking method. It is not necessary for the person to try to unlock the mobile for it to jump. Just pick it up and try to unlock it for the application to take a photo of the subject.

In Engadget Android Google’s maximum security on your Android: this is the Advanced Protection Program

That is why the application requests access to the camera during the installation, permission required. What’s more requires running in the background to always be alert, so battery consumption can be somewhat resentful.

The operation of the application that can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store is very simple. With the given permissions, we just have to activate it for it to start working. To control access reports we can activate password access or fingerprint unlock.

These reports are those that offer data such as the time someone has picked up the mobile (anyone, including us), the number of locks and unlocks made, the time that the mobile has remained unlocked as well as a photograph taken at the time . In fact, when picking up the mobile with the app activated we will hear a click (almost imperceptible) indicating that the photo has been taken with the front camera.

The application takes a photo when a person wants to unlock the phone but also when you get it. It is therefore an application that can complete the functions of the applications that allow us to locate the phone when it is stolen or lost.