In recent years the relationship between inflammation and a multitude of diseases has been discovered. This juice helps you prevent them.

Inflammation is a medical term which refers to the body’s immune response to heal wounds, or fight viruses and bacteria.

A little inflammation is a natural response of our body, and it can be beneficial to heal. The problem is when when this inflammatory response does not go away, and it becomes chronic.

In recent years, numerous investigations have associated inflammation with numerous cardiovascular diseases, and with arthritis. How can we fight it?



As explained by the prestigious expert doctor in natural medicine Josh Ax, one of the ways to fight inflammation is to take anti-inflammatory foods.

To increase the effect of these foods, they should be mixed in a anti-inflammatory juice.

Has only 114 calories, without fat, 28 grams of carbohydrates, 5.5 grams of fiber, and 16 grams of sugar (from the fruit itself).

But the most important: It contains vitamins K, A, C, potassium, iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and folic acid.

It is designed to reduce the inconvenience of arthritis and how a powerful general anti-inflammatory. In addition, the ingredients have been chosen so that it has a pleasant taste, and can be consumed without effort.

It is ideal for take during breakfast or between meals, because it also feeds and satiates.

These are the ingredients to prepare this anti-inflammatory juice:

1 cup pineapple

Half green apple

4 stalks of celery

Half cucumber

1 cup of spinach

1 lemon

1 pinch of ginger

It is as simple as putting all the ingredients in a juicer, to obtain the juice.

Like all fruit-based drinks, you have to consume it immediately.

If you get used to its flavor you can have it as breakfast, a snack, or to kill your hunger between meals. AND anti-inflammatory benefits are very important. Do you dare to try it?