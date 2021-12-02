This Android copies and improves the design of the iPhone 13 Pro

If you like the design of the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Vivo just revealed a smartphone that you will also like. The company has literally copied the design of Apple’s latest iPhone to launch a Android version improved. Why improved? It has taken away one of the things that causes the most controversy in iPhone, the notch. The smartphone has narrow bezels and a front that looks spectacular. Is he Android mobile more like the iPhone 13 Pro!

This Vivo mobile improves the design of the iPhone 13 Pro

It is very easy to find Chinese brands that copy Samsung or Apple designs. In the Asian country, the fact of copying a design is not frowned upon and they take advantage of the popularity pull that certain designs can have around the world. Vivo has designed a smartphone with the most important characteristic of iPhone 13 Pro.

A quick glance at the render is enough to realize that the shiny metal frames are almost identical to the ones you are using. Manzana. Rounded corners, narrow bezels, and no notch make this Vivo a iPhone 13 Pro improved.

The battle of the notch in the iPhone it’s over a long time ago: your FaceID You need this design and utility may outweigh aesthetics to you. What cannot be denied is that a A screen without a notch is better than a screen with a notch. It has more screen in the same smartphone size.

This Android-powered iPhone will be unveiled soon

Vivo has used a promotional poster to announce the presentation of OriginOS on December 9. It is not by chance that you used the smartphone of which we speak in several colors: everything indicates that this device will also be presented.

I could do it in the colors blue, silver and red. All with that polished apple look and with a rear that, for the moment, is unknown. The bad news is that Alive does not sell smartphones in the West and to get this launch you will have to resort to import stores.