A few years ago, following the Fortnite phenomenon if you weren’t an active player of the game was possible. Today, the situation has changed and it is that the enormous number of events, seasons, weapons and artifacts are joined by dozens of skins and characters that have their protagonism within the Battle Royale. However, one was missing, one that the fans had been asking for Epic games long time: Naruto, which will be finally introduced to the game with the patch 18.40.

The protagonist of the manga and anime of the same name had been leaked at the beginning of summer, but the company Tim Sweeney had not confirmed or denied this information until now: Fortnite will welcome Naruto next Nov. 16, the last event of Season 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Despite this, we have not been able to see the look of Masashi Kishimoto’s character in motion, but sadly, it will most likely be leaked before it reaches the character roster.

As could be expected, the premiere of Naruto in Fortnite will not be solo. Like the latest content from the Dune movie that featured Paul Atreides and Chani, the ninja will find himself surrounded by acquaintances characters from manga and anime like Sakura, Sasuke or Kakashi. The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration will not only come with the corresponding skins of these characters for the game, but we will also have access to different emotes, picks, aesthetic additions and even music for the menu.

What next characters could come to Fortnite?

The future of the video game was partially leaked earlier this summer due to the trial between two entertainment titans such as Apple and Epic Games. Several characters that were cited by the game development team in the leaked documents They not only anticipated sporadic collaborations but, as in the case of Naruto, own events inside the game.

Next to Kratos and the Master Chief, two characters that finally arrived in the game at the end of last year, other fictional characters such as Samus Aran, Katniss Everdeen or The Bride, the character of Uma Thurman in Kill Bill, were also mentioned. These collaborations would not only affect video game or movie characters but would also introduce singers or athletes such as Lebron James.