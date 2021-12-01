The gaming space for many is a place where it should prevail comfort and organizationIf you are one of those people, a universal support is the solution to that premise. The OIVO universal holder is perfect for you to hang your Xbox controls or controllers there, it even serves to hang your headphones, and it is available on Amazon at a very competitive price of 20 euros and it even has a discount coupon.

East support for controllers and headphones or helmets is perfect if you want to save space and keep your desk organized. If you have organized your games, the cables of the console, and you want to maintain that harmony, this universal support will suit you like a glove. It will even help you when you need to use the desk and have to free up space, since the controls will be on the support and you will have more surface available.

This universal bracket has features that make it a purchase not only smart but necessary, we already talked about saving space, now let’s talk about comfort. This accessory is packed with non-slip rubber and thus you prevent the controller from slipping and falling to the ground. It has silicone pads on the bottom of the bracket to ensure stability to the structure and the rubber cover is friendly to your mobile phone, iPad or Switch.

With this accessory, the time of having to have the control or controls on the console table or desk is over, you will continue to have them at hand, but in a more organized way. It is a universal support because it not only has the function of holding controls, it is also compatible with mobile phones or iPads.

Last updated on 2021-11-06. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

To make the assembly of the accessory is simple, it is designed to be simple to carry out. This bracket is very easy to disassemble and install, for this you must simply place the pieces together, align the holes, after that you must screw them, do you see that it is simple? Something cool is that screws and screwdrivers are included, which is a great help so you don’t have to spend extra money.

Another aspect to highlight is that it is made to last, as things were done before, to last for many years. It is made of a material of high quality aluminum alloy that is not only durable but strong. This elegant stand can support 4 devices without bending or falling, so to be spent 20 euros It is not something at all crazy.

