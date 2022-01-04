January is the month of good purposes par excellence: What if joining the gym, what if we should be more constant in calling our loved ones, what if we eat healthier … And although it is hard to believe because there is still the roscón de Reyes, the latter is easier to achieve than we think .

The key to this, in addition to having willpower and staying away from the ultra-processed, is have an equipped kitchen (either with griddles, steamers or a Crock-Pot). So today we are going to focus on one of the star appliances when it comes to “healthy food”: air fryers or oil-free fryers.

And is that by not needing as much oil as traditional fryers help to reduce up to 80-90% the fat in our meals (Something that those who want to eat a healthier diet will appreciate). Well, today we have found a model that combines functionality with design and is on top of it lowered, for 59.95 euros 49.95 euros:





Without a doubt, it is one of the most beautiful air fryers we have seen, with a small size – it has a capacity of 1.5 liters – and available in four different colors: white, black, green and pink.



Different colors of the fryer

It has an LCD screen in the upper part with which to control the fryer, being able to regulate the temperature (between 80 and 200 degrees) and the cooking time of food. And we can also use it as oven, for pastry recipes or cheese gratin, for example.

Ikohs oil-free fryer

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

