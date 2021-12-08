This actor from La Casa de Papel dubs himself in 5 languages

Then the red N arrived and did its magic: it took the proposal directed by Jesus Colmenar to his catalog, he did some publicity and automatically Spanish fiction became a mass phenomenon, with spectators disguising themselves as thieves and singing the “Bella Ciao” at the slightest bit of change.

What are we going to tell you at this point that you do not know about the success of The Money Heist. The Spanish title is one of the service’s par excellence titles, placing it among the most viewed series on Netflix and which has therefore given the most audience to the platform’s numbers. As we have already told you on more than one occasion, the history of the band was first released on Antena 3 but the repercussion was so poor that no one was betting on a second for even one season.

It is not surprising that during its history, the company has also launched several specials, including a last one, on the occasion of the final, in which it is possible to see a certain actor from the cast dubbing himself in several languages. Can you imagine who it is?

Marseille, the band’s polyglot

Luka PeroŠ is the actor in charge of bringing Marseille to life. This tall man with blond hair has been present in a good part of the series, characterizing a character who has helped the professor in numerous and important tasks related to the Bank of Spain robbery. And, despite not being a direct part of the gang that enters the building, he has gotten wet like the others and has had tasks of great responsibility such as, for example, launching the professor’s Thumbelina plan or going behind Alicia Sierra in the final episodes, among many other actions.

PeroŠ is a 45-year-old Croatian actor with fantastic ability: he is a polyglot able to speak 5 languages with total ease. In this way he defends himself in Croatian, Spanish, English, German and Serbian and is dedicated, in addition to acting, to dubbing, being able to work in other languages ​​than those mentioned without problems.

It is not the first time that those responsible for the Netflix series talk about this but in the special of The Paper House: From Tokyo to Berlin Luka can be seen in full action in the studio, taking it upon himself to dub himself in some of the foreign versions of Spanish fiction. You can see him like this while he voices his character in English, German, French, and Italian, although he also handles the dubbing in Portuguese. There is nothing.

If you are curious, you just have to go to that special and advance to minute 39:10 approx. although there is also a video on YouTube in which it can be heard in different languages ​​in the same sequence and that we leave you below. What a skill!

