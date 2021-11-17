Yes, it seems a lie, but in Kuwait there is an abandoned Apple Store that still contains a lot of products and merchandise from the mid-90s. A real gold mine for collectors, more if we look at the prices that reach this type of products among the most interested.

A12Z, iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur OVERVIEW Apple’s Keynote WWDC 2020 in less than 5 minutes

A store ready to be a mini-museum or to auction its content on ebay

As we can see in the photos that accompany this article, originally posted on Twitter by user @HHackenbecker, the store has been abandoned for about 25 years. On the façade, the mythical logo of the colored apple accompanied by a text in Arabic already places us in a peculiar context.





Around the store we can see various posters of the famous Think Different ad campaign, including one dedicated to Pablo Picasso. From the same showcase we see a significant number of boxes, we understand that with all the products inside.





Looking inside, we find shelves full of games and software for the Macs of the time. Here the collection of Beatrix Potter stories stands out, along with several children’s games and dictionaries. Software that, at that time, was distributed in CD format and that we could load onto our Mac for later use.





We also see what a half-repaired or simply bent laptop looks like and in general an environment that, leaving aside its obvious dust coverage, it is far from the furniture, design and style that we now enjoy in Apple Stores around the world.

It is certainly striking to see a time capsule like this one. A store that could either be turned into a mini-museum or could be used for several very interesting auctions on Ebay.