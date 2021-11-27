This 26-year-old Mexican is creating a video game… by himself!

The possibilities for develop video games are broader than ever, so that those who have the concern to enter that world do not have to wait to join the ranks of large firms, since they can do so from the independent trench, just as Octavio Romo, creator of The overlap.

Romo is Mexican, his 26 years is developing a game without anyone’s help and told Unocero about his experience, which may well serve as a reference for those who want to also start on the path of indie development.

He is a mechatronics engineer by profession and the thirst for develop video games It came to him in 2019 when he was 24 years old, when he became convinced that he did not want to dedicate himself to the industrial sector, but to the creative one.

It was then that he started working on The overlap, a sandbox of survival and cosmic horror (inspired by the mythology of HP Lovecraft) that is still in development, with a view to being published in 2023. The work in this creation is full-time, that is, he realized that dedicating himself seriously to creating games requires 100% concentration and not sharing with another jobtime consuming programming, graphics design, marketing, and more.

He is the single person working on game development and so far he has needed the support of another person publicly for the soundtrack.

Develop in Unity -an engine that qualifies as versatile and practical- in language C #. He says that to develop 2D games with pixels and drawings it is necessary to rely on Photoshop, while for 3D visuals his recommendation is to use Blender as a modeling tool.

When about the 65% completion, concluded that he already needed financing, as there are aspects that it can no longer cover and that have to do with advertising, translation, server maintenance (The overlap will be online multiplayer) and other expenses.

So far it has been invested between 40 thousand and 50 thousand pesos (minuscule amount if the 200 thousand dollars which requires the full development of I’m not jelly, another Mexican indie video game), and to gather the missing funds he chose to start a Kickstarter campaign.

In case of not reaching the goal, it says that it will register The overlap to one incubator, because he has the firm intention that his creation see the light.