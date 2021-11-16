Looking for a large capacity portable battery? The Redmi Bank Fast Charge of 20,000mAh can be yours for less than 20 euros, all from Spain and with a two-year warranty against any factory problem.

And now you can buy the Redmi Bank Fast Charge for only 18.88 euros at AliExpress Plaza, that is to say, with shipping from Spain in just a few days and with the peace of mind of not having to go through customs.

Redmi Bank Fast Charge 20,000mAh, main features

If we remember, the Redmi Bank Fast Charge is a battery with 20,000mAh capacity capable of delivering a fast charge of 18W. For this it has two USB A output port, a microUSB input and another USB Type C also input.

Its size is 154 × 73.6 × 27.3mm and its charge level is divided into 5.1V / 2.4A, 9V / 2A or 12V / 1.5A depending on the device we connect. To all this are added various security mechanisms before electrical problems.

IN summary, a portable battery that, although it has quite a considerable capacity, its weight does not go beyond 400 grams, it is easy to transport and use. Quite a success for its less than 20 euros on offer.