The brand Trust has launched some of the best price / quality peripherals on the market. Sample of it is this 18 euro gaming keyboard, that is, the GXT 833 Thado TKL.

The aforementioned keyboard stands out for its compact design and configuration, with metal construction (frame), in addition to the multi-color lighting and the easy portability of the Trust GXT 833 Thado TKL. For those looking for a new compact keyboard, this is an option to consider.

Last updated on 2021-11-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Since the keyboard is the foundation of any gamer, especially for the gamers, having a good product specialized in the world of online games can make a difference in each game. We have like this a stable keyboard with a solid base and a small form factor, in addition to a competitive price.

Based on this premise, Trust developed this new product to be faster and more powerful than the conventional keyboard. Also, depending on the brand, the technology is different and the keys work differently. This type of keyboard is especially suitable for strategy and multiplayer games. This as it provides extra precision and greater speed.

More specifically, the Trust GXT 833 Thado keyboard features a compact TKL design, which means that it is 20% smaller than a normal keyboard, offering the same stability and comfort.

Thus, takes up less desk space and it’s easy to transport, which is a bonus for gamers who carry the keyboard anywhere. It also features a metal plate that gives it a robust design with multi-color LED lighting and a pulsing effect. In addition, the keyboard promises to help improve game speed thanks to its multiple functions. The anti-ghosting stands out here, which allows you to press up to 10 buttons simultaneously. Finally, for added stability, it includes non-slip rubber feet that keep the keyboard in place, even during the most intense games.

This is how we see Trust, an expert brand in accessories for games, which announces the availability in Spain of the spectacular Thado TKL GXT 833 keyboard. It has a more discreet profile, but promises to be able to offer a color experience with a comfortable and ergonomic design. Remember this is a 18 euro gaming keyboard, just for this Black Friday. Do not miss it! Remember, while a good gaming keyboard will never be as important as the specs of your gaming computer, it can give you a slight edge over other gamers. As minimum, it will make your gaming experience much more fun. If you are looking for some possible way to improve your performance while playing the latest game titles, consider a gaming keyboard.

