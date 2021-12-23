In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Teclast F15 Plus2 is a large screen laptop, very light and cheap that will surprise you to do your day-to-day tasks.

If you are looking for a cheap and very light laptop that you can take everywhere and that the basic daily tasks are not a problem, you have an offer right now for one of the best “Chinese laptops” that you can buy right now.

Teclast F15 Plus2 It is one of those good, beautiful and especially cheap equipment that right now costs 399 euros, but applying the 50 euro discount coupon that you find on Amazon, you can take it with you for 349.99 euros.



This ultralight 1.6 kg laptop with a 15.6-inch screen is perfect for your day-to-day life, whether it’s working or studying.

In AliExpress you can also get by 360 eurosAlthough due to shipping problems and the dates we are in, it will take you much longer to arrive.

It is a discount of 50 euros that you apply on Amazon directly and before going to the checkout. And although it is not its historical minimum price, the cheapest it has been is occasionally 10 euros less.

It is a very light laptop with a 15.6-inch screen. In total it weighs 1.65 kg and has a thickness of 18mm or what is the same, like other ultrabooks with smaller screens. It also has a full keyboard and a large trackpad.

It has a screen design with reduced edges, an Intel Celeron N4121 processor (8th generation Gemini Lake), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage

It has 2 traditional USB ports, a UBS-C port, mini HDMI connection to connect it to screens or projectors, microSD card input and headphone jack.

It is a perfect laptop to work or study with.In addition, the screen size is remarkable for those who like to see everything bigger. It even has a numeric keypad, something that will make many Excel fans happy.

Teclast F15 Plus2 is a laptop that has an English keyboard, but has a cover to transform it into a Spanish keyboard.

Remember you can get it for only 349.99 euros applying the 50 euro coupon that you will find on your Amazon page.