Bitcoin (BTC) whales are buying back the cryptocurrency near $ 60,000; the data shows a classic bull market behavior.

According to the on-chain monitoring resources on November 16, Bitcoin’s third largest whale address has increased its holdings by 207 BTC.

Whales shop during the fall

Despite the 8% drop in the price of the main cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is still a solid buy for its biggest investors.

One direction, which is now the third largest with a balance of 193433.46915660 BTC, added the equivalent of $ 12.84 million to his balance at a price of $ 62,053 per bitcoin.

“So far this address has bought 635 BTC in November”, he pointed journalist Colin Wu in comments on the event.

“The current balance of this address is 108,528.56 BTC, and the unrealized income is USD 4,632,109,617.37.”

This whale behavior is, in fact, common during bull runs., as evidenced by blockchain data covering peaks from previous cycles.

“I think that whales and big players often hedge their Bitcoins by transferring to derivatives exchanges and taking short positions when buying a large amount of BTC at price lows “a contributor to on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant explained Tuesday.

“This pattern is obvious during the last bull market (2017), when the All Exchanges To Derivative Exchanges indicator peaked many times and the price jumped after each time. Right now, during the current bull market, the metric it has maxed out four times, indicating that the whales are continually buying and covering their coins. “

This, the post summarizes, is a “long-term bullish signal” for price action.

Bitcoin price action remains conservative

As Cointelegraph reported, Long-term holders have started netting their BTC holdings starting this month.

In what is known as “distribution”, the phenomenon has historically accompanied the most voracious phase of bullish price action, as seen from November last year.

Strong buyer volume at the $ 62,000 level was not enough to prevent a retest of the lower levels on Tuesday., contrary to the expectations of Whalemap, a tool dedicated to monitoring whale activity.

$ BTC 62800 indeed played out since then. Wouldn’t want to break it tbh. pic.twitter.com/VS1plF3ytv – whalemap (@whale_map) November 15, 2021

BTC has hit $ 62,800 since then. The truth is, I wouldn’t want to break it.

