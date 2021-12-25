“The levels of antibodies that neutralize Ómicron after a third dose” of the AstraZeneca anticovid vaccine, “were globally similar to the levels reached after two doses against the delta variant,” the statement details.

“The levels observed after a third dose were higher than the antibodies found in individuals who had been infected before and recovered” of the alpha, beta, delta and the strain of origin of COVID-19, says AstraZeneca.

The study on the third dose was carried out “independently” by researchers at the University of Oxford, with which AstraZeneca conceived its vaccine.