Thinking of buying an iPhone this Christmas? maybe you can't because of the chip shortage

For the first time in 10 years, Apple Halts iPhone and iPad Production Due to Global Chip Shortage, we will tell you about the level of affectation that it faces Manzana.

According to a report by the Japanese media Nikkei Asia, Apple stopped assembling the iPhone, instead of speeding up the production chain which is normal for the company at this time of year.

A supply chain manager of Manzana said “Due to the limitation of components and chips, it made no sense to work overtime during the holidays and give additional pay to front-line workers (…). That had never happened before. China’s golden holidays in the past were always the busiest time when all assemblers were preparing for production, “reported Nikkei Asia.

According to the informant, Apple had to stop production of its iPhone and iPad line for the first time in more than a decade. Normally, for the Christmas season the employees of Manzana work overtime to meet the demand for iPhone and iPadBut now he had to send employees home due to the limited amount of work.

What’s more, Apple also cut its annual projections from 90 million iPhone 13 devices to 80 million.; and according to the latest news Manzana It could lower it further due to missing chips and other components.

According to the report, Apple’s production of the iPhone 13 is down 20% in September and October. For its part, iPad production dropped by 50%, given that Manzana prioritized devices iPhone.

Nevertheless, previous iPhone models were also reduced by 25%So there may be a shortage of iPhones and iPads this Christmas.