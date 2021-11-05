The reasons for all this are various, as we will see in the next few lines, and that is that this sometimes becomes a real nuisance. We tell you all this, as you will see in the next lines, because again Denuvo is causing serious problems for some users.

In this way there are several tools and companies that focus on protecting this software against piracy. A clear example of all this can be found in Denuvo, one of the most popular DRM solutions of this type in the world. But at the same time, something that is far from new, has at times also become the nightmare of many. Not in vain this DRM in particular it is one of the most rejected and even hated by many players of the PC platform .

This is something that both hardware manufacturers and developers of this type of software are promoting in different ways. All this in order to attract the largest number of users to focus on their desktop computers or sometimes portable to get the most out of your favorite games. However, something that has been accompanying this whole set for months is everything related to the misuse of these entertainment programs.

Your Denuvo games don’t work on the latest hardware

As we mentioned before, many users do focus on acquiring the most powerful and current hardware to be able to get the most out of the latest games. However, as has been seen in recent days, this can become an inconvenience if those titles are protected by Denuvo, let’s see the reason for all this.

The first thing to know is that the recent processors Intel’s Alder Lake Initially they represent a powerful offensive by Intel against the proposals of AMD. Precisely for all this to acquire computers based on these CPUs to enjoy their games, among many other things. And it is that the main competition of Intel that we have mentioned, AMD, in recent times is growing to offer its most powerful processors.

Here we can make a special mention to the series Ryzen 5000, which were designed to get the most out of our games. But Intel has not stopped, and we see proof of this with the arrival of Alder Lake CPUs. However, there are titles with which you will not be able to benefit from all these advantages. We talk about games of the importance of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, among many others. The reason for all this here is that these do not work with Alder Lake CPUs due to Denuvo DRM comprising.

In fact, Intel itself is aware of all this and claims to be working on a solution that has not been implemented from the outset. Hence, many Internet users are making their complaints in this regard. It seems that the development of these next-generation processors has come with flaws such as incompatibility with games that integrate Denuvo’s DRM. Despite all this, this is something that the giant of the hardware to fix it as soon as possible