In any room, the details are what make the difference. And whether you have a newly renovated bathroom, or if you need an urgent renovation, the accessories that dress them and that are essential in our day to day are should be in perfect condition.

Because there is nothing uglier than walking into a bathroom and seeing gnawed towels, or a grimy old brush. Therefore, today we have prepared a selection of items that you should change so that your bathroom has a different look.

The toilet brush that you should have retired long ago





Bathroom brushes are not eternal (far from it) so if you no longer remember the last time you changed them, it is time to buy another one.

If you have an urgent need to change it, here is a silicone brush, with a ceramic base. Price on Amazon: 14.69 euros.

WENKO Toilet brush holder Adrada – Toilet brush holder with silicone brush, Ceramic, 12 x 39 x 12 cm, White

The soap dispenser





Normally, with the passage of time, soap dispensers are damaged by humidity, mold … If you see that it begins to lose color, or that the material rises due to the passage of time, it is time to change it yes or yes .

This La Redoute dispenser used to cost 27.99 euros, , and after applying the -36% discount, it now costs 17.98 euros.

Shower curtains





How long have you not changed, or washed, the shower curtains? If you see that the edges have blackened, and that it has a somewhat babosillo, perhaps it is time to change them urgently.

This plain curtain from La Redoute is on sale. Before it cost 14.99 euros , and with the 46% discount, it now costs 8.13 euros.

For a more colorful shower curtain, this La Redoute model has a lovely tropical print. Before it cost 27.99 euros , and after applying 30%, it now costs 19.48 euros.

Tropical shower curtain

The bath mat also needs to be changed from time to time





The mat that we use to get out of the shower or bathtub gets dirty and wears out. And in addition, it can be a source of microbes. So even if you wash it often, from time to time you have to change it too.

This bath mat is absorbent and non-slip. And it costs 19.99 euros.

DEXI Non-Slip Bath Mat, Absorbent Bath Mat, Soft Microfiber Bath Mat, Machine Washable Shower Mats (40 x 60 cm, Yellow)

If you prefer a more neutral rug, here is a non-slip model in gray. It costs 19.99 euros.

DEXI Non-Slip Bath Mat, Microfiber Bath Mat, Machine Washable Bath Mat, Super Absorbent, Ultra Soft (40 x 60 cm, Beige)

The anti-slip of the bathtub (or shower)

The anti-slip in the shower or bathtub is another of those elements that nobody ever remembers, although it is likely that you should have changed it a long time ago.

This square shower mat costs 13.99 euros.

FOCCTS Machine Washable Anti-Bacterial Anti-Mold Anti-Slip Rubber Square Shower Mat with Suction Cup with Drain Holes 53 x 53 cm (White)

This bath mat is slip resistant, mildew resistant and machine washable. It costs 20.99 euros.

Homerella Non-slip and skin-friendly bath mat, 88x39cm, Incl. Hooks | Bath Mat BPA Free | Mold Resistant and Machine Washable Mat | Shower Mat (Black)

Combs and brushes





Be careful with combs and brushes. If you see that they are old, dirty, or if they are missing bristles, it is time to renew them so that you do not feel ashamed when you have to remove them before a visit.

This brush is the best seller on Amazon. It costs 11.90 euros.

Denman, Hairbrush (D4 with 9 Rows) – 10 gr.

Don’t forget about toothbrushes





Dentists recommend changing your toothbrush every three months. But the reality is that in many houses, brushes are more than old, with the risk of catching an infection from the fungi and bacteria that accumulate on them.

Oral B electric toothbrush. Price: 59.95 euros.

Oral-B PRO 2 Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush with Rechargeable Handle, Braun Technology and 1 Replacement Head, Strong and Sensitive Gums, 2000 – Blue

Pack of 10 bamboo toothbrushes, costs 5.99 euros.

Bamboo Toothbrush, Pack of 10 Toothbrushes, 5 bamboo charcoal brushes and 5 bamboo fiber brushes, 100% BPA Free, Natural and Vegan Toothbrushes for Better Cleaning

And the sponges?





Sponges are another of those elements that are not usually changed too often. If without natural, you have to change them every two or three weeks, and every two months if it is plastic.

This natural sponge costs 18.95 euros.

tom & pat® Natural Grass sponge, extremely soft bath sponge from the Mediterranean Sea, for extra foam, hypoallergenic, premium quality loofah, plastic-free packaging (13-14 cm)

The towels? better new, please





Is there really a need for discolored or gnawed towels in the bathroom? We already tell you no. Retire those old towels, and change them for some new sets that give comfort and some color to the bathroom.

This set of six bath towels is on sale. Before it cost 26.88 euros , and now it costs 24.88 euros.

Set of 6 Ibiza Luxury Towels 100% Natural Cotton Maximum Quality Soft Quick Dry Resistant Lasting Colors (Navy Blue, 2 Large Hands + 4 Medium Hands)

