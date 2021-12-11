This is all that a bar or restaurant could end up charging you and that in many cases is not legal.

Now with the holidays, going out more with our friends and family is intensifying, and with it dinners, lunches or even tapas are made at many hours of the day, additional expenses that you will have to bear and that sometimes they can have hidden or poorly specified charges.

Now the OCU wants to give you a series of tips so you know what things should never charge you in a bar or a restaurant so that you know what is legal and what is illegal, so that you can claim at all times when paying the corresponding invoice.

And it is that more and more businesses are beginning to charge for a series of extras or elements that were previously free such as tap water, advance reservations or even something as simple as some ice cubes, and that is why you should take it into account for your next outings.

Things that should never charge you in a bar or restaurant according to the OCU

On the one hand, the OCU affirms that there are five things that cannot be charged without more in a restaurant, in a cafeteria or in any business. The most important is the VAT, all the prices of the letter must have VAT included and they cannot play with the prices indicating them without VAT to make them seem cheaper, this practice is illegal.

Not an establishment can never charge you for the cover, because it is an essential service for the customer to consume, for the same reason that they should obviously never charge for using their services or sitting in a chair.

They can’t charge you either a plus for the reservation. What they can do is charge you an advance to later deduct it from the final bill. On the other hand, if one of the reservations is canceled due to the COVID-19 issue, since it is a matter of force majeure, it would justify its cancellation and therefore you would have to get your money back.

About the controversial supplements for table or terrace They are totally legal, as long as it is specified by the establishment, with the corresponding amount.

Something that has been put into practice and that is of doubtful legality, is to charge a supplement for Covid-19 and that it has to affect the client as maintenance and cleaning tasks. If they want to charge you this supplement, they must inform you in advance and you should accept it or not.

Then the OCU also affirms five things that they charge you without you knowing, and one is the appetizer. Surely it has not been the first time that you have been in a restaurant, and before eating they have put an aperitif on the table thinking it was free, and then they have charged you for it. It is absolutely mandatory that, on your part, before consuming the aperitif you ask if it is free or not.

The bread It can also be charged, but it must be specified in the price list, detailing it per person per unit.

The tap waterAlthough it seems crazy, it is also charged in certain establishments serving it in some kind of avant-garde container so that they have the perfect excuse to charge. Although there are very few establishments that do this, the OCU affirms that it would be a policy “mean and shabbyCharge for it. This could affect the establishment’s scores.

The same goes for him ice, since if they charged for the ice “it would be something abusiveAs if they charged you to use the dishes, and they should specify in the price list the cost of the product with and without ice.

And finally the coffee milk, where they must be required to specify the difference in price compared to serving a coffee alone or with milk.