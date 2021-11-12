Your house

It may sound insignificant, or perhaps obvious, but there is nothing more beautiful than not sharing a house and that nobody tells you anything for going to the living room in your underwear or for leaving the doors open, or being forced to pick up your collection of posters from the NFL because “they do not go with the decoration.” Your space, your rules.

Go to the movies

Many people are terrified of going to the movies alone and being judged by everyone for being single and without friends. However, try it once and you will want to repeat it forever. Nobody is going to ask you questions or make comments in the middle of the movie, you are going to prepare your popcorn just the way you like it, and most importantly: nobody is going to convince you to see a movie other than the one you want.

Parties with your friends

The beauty of going to your parties unaccompanied again is that you no longer have to stress because your partner fits into your group or because your friends commit an indiscretion by bringing up past loves or embarrassing moments. Your only concern will be to have a wonderful time.

The end of the year celebrations

Say goodbye to arguments to see which family they are going to spend Christmas with, or worse, pretend to do the feat of visiting them both on the same day. Now you can visit whoever you want without feeling like you have time on you.

Go traveling

Yes, travel as a couple has its charm, but have you ever traveled alone? There is nothing more beautiful than making an itinerary to suit you, or venturing out to see what your destination has in store for you, getting up early to explore or staying for hours enjoying the bed and the other amenities of your hotel room, all this because your you chose it.

The weddings

Receiving an invitation to a wedding when you are single can be stressful, as you may not know who to take as a partner. Even if your relationship ended a short time ago, it can have its melancholic moments. However, if you decide to bring a friend, the party is an invaluable opportunity to flirt and meet new people. Bonus points because you no longer have to go to the weddings of your ex’s friends that you don’t even like.

Saturdays morning

There is something very special about waking up on a Saturday morning knowing that you have all the possibilities at your disposal. Do you want to sleep two more hours? Granted. A tour of all the museums in the city? Also granted. You decide completely what your weekend is going to be about.

Your bed

And this applies in several ways. First: invite whoever you want whenever you want. Nothing to give in to other people’s fever. Second: you can steal your blankets, sleep in a star pose, snore, read with the light on, and nobody cares and nobody will complain.

Go to restaurants

Like the cinema, the act of going to a restaurant alone is something that not many people understand, and perhaps if you try it at first you will feel strange, but over time you will find in that activity a space of peace in which You can enjoy a meal that you love accompanied by a good book, a journal to reflect on, your favorite music, or simply your thoughts. It sounds weird, but it is an invaluable self-knowledge experience.

Your hobbies

It is always nice to have someone with whom to share your hobbies, but it is even more beautiful to make these your moments to reconnect with yourself, than reading, painting, playing a musical instrument, making macramé, or whatever you want to do becomes completely your thing.