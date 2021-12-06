For many, AirTags are that complement that we did not know we needed, but that we cannot separate ourselves from right now. Thanks to these and its integration with the Search network, made up of millions of Apple devices around the world, it is much easier than ever always have our most precious possessions close at hand. However, and as with the rest of the locator tags, they are not without risks.

Since they hit the market, Apple has introduced features specifically designed to prevent misuse of AirTags. For example, to prevent them from being used as person locators. What it seems that they had not foreseen is that there would be those who would use them to track objects of great value … of other people. In this case, high-end vehicles.

According to a news shared by MacRumors, York Regional Police have made it known that some thieves are using AirTags to track someone else’s vehicles to their owner’s address, where they proceed to steal them. They simply leave an AirTag in the vehicle, in a place where it is out of the owner’s field of vision, such as the exhaust pipe, hoping it will not be detected by the iPhone either.

First case of wallet theft with an AirTag, did the Apple device work?

In the same video they report that it has only been possible to test the use of this method five times since September of this same year. However, the number of thefts with AirTags could be significantly higher, and there seems to be no way around it. The only thing that can help is to pay a little more attention to any signal, such as an alert on the iPhone or the sound of the label when spending too much time away from the iPhone. And, unfortunately, there will always be those who use technology for criminal purposes.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe