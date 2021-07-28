. The Belgian finished third in the Estonian Rally, a result that has allowed him to placewith five rallies to go. The distance is still huge, but the Belgian driver has the opportunity to hit the table at the Ypres Rally, home match. For that reason,, eighth scoring round of the WRC.

The Ypres Rally is marked in red on Thierry Neuville’s calendar, since it will be able to compete before its public in the Belgian appointment. After the cancellation of the 2020 event, once it had entered the calendar to replace Rally Japan, the debut of the Ypres Rally in the World Championship looks like Neuville’s last big chance to hit the table and dive right into the title fight. His natural talent on the tarmac and his knowledge of the stages are the best asset for the natural St. Vith rider.

With everything, Thierry Neuville has completed a test day with the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé on the Belgian stages, similar to those that will be used in the Ypres Rally. The rain has been witness and traveling companion of this test session in which the other two drivers designated by the brand for this rally will also drive the World Rally Car of the South Korean firm. Ott Tänak as a permanent part of the team and Craig Breen They will thus have the opportunity to regain sensations with the Hyundai i20 on a tarmac that will also see the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 debut in the second world class category.