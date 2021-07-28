Thicken your portfolio: Top of the technology companies that have earned the most in 2021

Big technology shared their economic gains during the first quarter of 2021,who obtained the most income.

2021 is the second year through the pandemic of Covid-19This has had a general impact on the world economy. But, in the case of technology companies confinement marked a before and after in technological consumption.

In the first instance, confinement increased the consumption of all types of content and services through the internet: Food, streaming, video calls, home office, social networks, online experiences, etc., etc., etc.

But on the other hand, the lockdown stopped the production of some supplies for technological devices as chips for smartphones and consoles, which even caused shortages at times.

DO NOT STOP READING: Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox, take flight or not?

Now, the time has come to know where the economic balance leaned and which are the technology companies that obtained the most profits in the first quarter of 2021Here are the three technology companies with record revenue figures.

Microsoft Beats Wall Street Expectations Despite Chip Shortage

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) posted its most profitable quarter in company history, beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings, as declines in PC sales stemming from a global chip shortage were more than offset by a boom in cloud services.

Microsoft increased its revenue by 21% to record a profit of $ 46.2 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations with $ 2 billion.

The actions of Microsoft rose 0.7% after the company developed the growth of its cloud computing business from Azure, and it seems that it will continue at a good pace after the last quarter in which sales were up 51%.

Google exceeds expectations despite antitrust lawsuits it faces

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported it generated $ 61.9 billion in total revenue for the quarter, an increase of 62%, compared to the $ 56.1 billion expected by analysts.

“The global shift towards video and online streaming continues,” said the commercial director of Google, Philipp Schindler, adding that with 2 billion monthly users and 2 billion hours of video viewed on their services every day, Google is “at the forefront of this change.”

Earnings from Google They come as the company faces multiple antitrust lawsuits and likely a harsher regulatory environment under President Biden’s appointments. As well as employee criticism for his sexual misconduct policies and the dismantling of his artificial intelligence ethics team after Timnit Gebru’s departure.

Apple posts record quarter in June thanks to iPhone sales

Apple (AAPL) hit a record $ 81.4 billion, almost 8 billion above analysts’ expectations. The company explained that the massive increase of almost 50% in iPhone sales in the last three months ending June 26,

“This trimester, our teams were built on a period of innovation unmatched in sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important, “said the Apple CEO Tim Cook, it’s a statement.

It should be noted that the June quarter is considered the slowest time of the year for Manzana. However, CFO Luca Maestri added that the last four quarters have been the best for sales of Mac, thanks to the success of the M1 chip.

Other technology companies that also predict an increase in their profits.

Although the official figures for all technology companies have not been revealed. Among the main ones, it is expected that Facebook’s revenue up 49% year-over-year to $ 27.85 billion, earnings are projected to increase 69% to $ 8.76 billion, or $ 3.04 per share.

For its part, Snap Inc. said its revenue more than doubled in the second quarter and user growth increased the most in four years, while Twitter Inc. said sales were up 74% and that they made a profit over the previous year.