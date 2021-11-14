Ridley Scott is not stopping. A couple of weeks ago the celebrated ‘The Last Duel’ premiered, considered one of the best films of the year, and on November 26 it will bring ‘La casa Gucci’ to our cinemas; but, between première and première, the filmmaker still has time to drop some bile against superhero cinema.

Matter of taste

During an interview with the Deadline medium, Scott has not hesitated to describe superhero productions as “Bored as hell” and, in addition to questioning the quality of his scripts, he has thrown a few flowers on himself vindicating three films that, regardless of their genre, are exceptional.

“His scripts are not worth shit. I think I’ve done three great superhero movies. One would be ‘Alíen’ with Sigourney Weaver. Another would be the whore ‘Gladiator’, and another Harrison Ford in ‘Blade Runner’ “.

It is not the first time that good old Ridley harshly attacks the adaptations of pajamas comics, forming part of the select club formed by giants of the medium like James Cameron, Francis Ford Coppola or Martin Scorsese, which raised blisters after stating that these feature films are not cinema, but amusement parks. Parks that, it must be said, continue to be tremendously profitable.