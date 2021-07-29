The prison reform that is coming up in Mexico City implies not only the transfer of the administration and operation of the prisons from the Ministry of Government to the Ministry of Citizen Security, but also the purification of the personnel who work in them and the application of greater intelligence police to prevent the commission or planning of crimes inside the detention centers.

According to the explanatory statement of the prison reform initiative that the Head of Government sent to the Congress of Mexico City (published in the Parliamentary Gazette of July 28), there are five strategic axes that support the decision to transfer the control of prisons to the police. One of them is the fight against corruption, which in turn consists of three general guidelines.

The first is to “promote supervision and control programs for directive, administrative and operational personnel of the Penitentiary and Specialized Centers”; the second consists in the “purification of the prison structure that represents a risk factor or that have links with criminal organizations.”

The third is to enforce “100% compliance with the processes and commitments of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System for the evaluation and certification of prison staff.” On July 23, the Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch commented that the prison reform will allow combating crimes that “are planned from within a (prison) center, such as kidnapping and telephone extortion.”

According to the National Diagnosis of Penitentiary Supervision of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), in the North Men’s Prison, for example, problems such as overcrowding, overcrowding, insufficient security and custody personnel, presence of illegal activities have been detected , as well as inadequate classification of persons deprived of liberty and insufficiency or non-existence of educational activities.

In the initiative of the Law of Penitentiary Centers of Mexico City, in Title Six, Of the professional career service of the members of the Penitentiary System, Chapter II, Of the prison career and professionalization, Article 122 proposes that “the people aspiring to work in the Penitentiary Centers must present and pass the selection examinations that for this purpose determine the University of the Police and that will be applied by the General Directorate of the Center for Evaluation and Control of Trust of the Secretariat ”.

In Chapter V, Security and custody personnel, Article 128 proposes that these personnel will be part of the “Professional Penitentiary Service, and will be trained to use force and respect human rights” and “as far as possible they should be rotated periodically, both from one area from the Penitentiary Center to another, as from one Penitentiary Center to another ”.

A Council of Honor and Justice is also proposed that would be in charge of “knowing, investigating, substantiating and resolving irregular acts and omissions in which the security and custody personnel of penitentiary centers incur (…) that affect the principles of legality, honesty, loyalty, impartiality and efficiency ”.

More prison intelligence

The prison reform in Mexico City also aims to introduce greater police intelligence activity in prisons, from where high-impact crimes are committed and planned, often in collusion with security and custody personnel or managers. For this reason, in the explanatory memorandum of the initiative sent by the Head of Government, some guidelines on the matter are exposed.

The first is “to introduce the intelligence function to the Penitentiary System to strengthen security and the prevention of crimes that are planned and organized from within the Penitentiary and Specialized Centers, for example, kidnapping and telephone extortion.”

The second is “to increase the mechanisms for the collection, analysis, processing, exchange, control and use of prison information”; also “reinforce the methods, procedures, criteria and indicators to permanently evaluate the movement of the prison population and criminogenic factors that affect the crime phenomenon in Mexico City.”

The fourth guideline is “to improve the model for monitoring priority criminal objectives subject to preventive detention or sentenced, as well as those accused who, once they have been released, repeat offenders in the commission of crimes.”

Express doubts

For the civil association Reinserta, the penitentiary reform “marks a clear setback and an attack against the essence of social reintegration (…) since, as has been seen in other states (of the country), the capacity for dialogue of the Secretariats of Security is not very effective when you want to establish permanent communication and work with other Secretariats that address issues that concern reintegration, such as health, work, social welfare, education, among others ”.

The organization considered in a press release that the reform “obeys a security strategy that seeks to reduce the incidence of crime in the entity”, however, it celebrated “the intention to professionalize the work of the staff of the Undersecretary of the Penitentiary system” .

“We urge the legislators of the Local Congress to listen to the positions and experts in the matter to guarantee a safer and more peaceful city, guaranteeing respect for the human rights of all persons deprived of liberty,” the organization called.

This prison reform that transfers control of the prisons to the Secretariat of Citizen Security will have to be discussed and approved in the II Legislature of the Congress of Mexico City, which begins on September 1 next, and in which Morena, the party of the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, no longer has an absolute majority.

