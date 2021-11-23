It was a matter of time Qualcomm make major changes to the nomenclature of your processors. This moment has arrived and you must know the new way that the company will have to name your chips. Not only do the names of the high-end, also the mid-range and low-range ones. All the Qualcomm processors will have a change in the name: instead of 3 digits they will be Only 2. The first will refer to the series (range) and the second to the processor generation.

There will be no Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, it will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The company has decided to stop messing with users with the number of figures and processor models that exist. So far the first figure referred to the series or range of the processor, the rest named the model without much sense. What was clear is that the larger number, more power and advance.

Now everything changes with a new nomenclature that you will have to learn. It is simpler and still not entirely clear. Everything points to what Qualcomm you will use 2 figures: one for the series and one for the generation. We found some problem with this theory, although Qualcomm has probably already thought about it. The thing would be, more or less, like this:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 2 Gen 1

Here the problem is that Qualcomm launches several processors in each series: 870 and 888, 765 and 732, 480 and 460, etc. At this time users associate generations to years, so we do not know how it will manage Qualcomm with this new nomenclature to differentiate chips from the same series.

Qualcomm has simply announced that it changes the way name your processors, but he has not given too many details of how he will do it. All this information is likely to be revealed on November 30, the date on which the company’s annual event is scheduled.

So far we have to wait. What is already clear is that there will be no more Qualcomm processors with names like him Snapdragon 898, Snapdragon 795 or Snapdragon 665. In 2022, new names will be used and you will have to learn them. According to Qualcomm, this change is made to simplify the series and make everything easier for users.