Although the Star Wars projects in development or released go hand in hand with the beginning of the saga, the production company revealed that it wants to look for fabric to cut in the last trilogy.

Star wars, which is undoubtedly the largest science fiction franchise in Hollywood history, continues to grow and does so by leaps and bounds. With the union between the original studio, Lucasfilm, and Disney, more brand products have been created than ever before in so many years. An additional trilogy, two animated series, the continuation of another and a live-action series have been the first results.

Now, for the next year, it is expected that many more series will be released, among which are Andor, Ahsoka and Obi-Wan. However, this 2021 will still see the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, the last installment of the cycle.

But here is an interesting theme and it is that the shows that are being released or developed focus on characters or historical periods among which are the first two trilogies. However, according to the president of the company in charge, Kathleen kennedy, the idea is also to use the last trilogy.

“Without a doubt, they are not characters that we are going to forget. They will still be alive, and those are conversations that are also taking place with the creative team.”, He commented.

On the other hand, on the theme of the show inspired by the master Kenobi, the executive revealed an experience. It is about the moment when the protagonist met again, Ewan McGregor, and Hayden Christensen, which will give life to Darth vader.

“The most exciting thing was being on set and seeing the two excited”, Mentioned the directive. “They hadn’t seen each other for a long time. I was amazed at how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and to just realize how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers”, He concluded.

Source: Empire