They will launch an 'updated controller' of the GameCube

Control of Game Cube has one of the most popular designs out there, to the point where Nintendo continues to release special editions for gamers of Smash regularly. Unlike Xbox and PlayStation, the control of Game Cube It never received any kind of modernization or anything like that, but that’s about to change shortly.

Panda Hardware will be launching the ‘Panda Controller ‘, a new control that offers a modern and updated version of the classic control of Game Cube. Its authors promise materials of “the highest quality” and it will come equipped with multiple customization options, so it would be an ideal option for professional gamers and those who still enjoy using their Game Cube frequently.

The project started with a campaign on Kickstarter yesterday, where its creators sought to get $ 100,000 for its development. At the time of writing, they have already raised more than $ 700,000 with more than 5,500 people supporting the project.

These controls can be used with the Game Cube original, but it will also be possible to connect them to other modern platforms via USB. Regarding its launch, its authors estimate that the first shipments will be made in December 2022, and at a minimum, you will have to pay $ 90 dollars.

Editor’s note: Having seen their presentation video, it is clear that its creators certainly know what they are doing and it is clear that there is a lot of passion and affection for the project. Now that they have reached their goal, and even exceeded it, it will be a matter of waiting to see how well the final product turned out when it reaches consumers.

Via: Youtube