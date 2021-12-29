They will be able to leave the orphanage: Siamese twins were hired and will earn two salaries

These two Siamese brothers discovered their great passion in an orphanage and found a great opportunity to change their lives. Know the history!

One of the most unfortunate events throughout history is that large numbers of people have discriminated against people with disabilities. But nevertheless, Fortunately, recently, work has begun to promote inclusion.

That big decision was the best life opportunity for Sohna and Mohna Singh, two Indian brothers who are Siamese. This because of They were able to find a place that began to provide them with the necessary financial resources to progress.

Here we tell you all the details of this wonderful story.

The life of Sohna and Monha Singh

The Siamese twins were born in 2003. At that time, The specialists decided that under no circumstances could they separate them because it was quite risky.

This since During the procedure, one of them could lose their life and the other could have serious neurological problems. Therefore, they flatly refused to take that action.

Because of this, the mother was dissatisfied with the decision and never intended to accept them. That way, when they were still babies he abandoned them.

This is how the two brothers arrived at an orphanage. Nevertheless, in this place they offered them a quality treatment at all times and took care of each of their essential needs.

In addition, they helped them understand each other and feel more comfortable. So much so that the advice allowed them to discover one of their greatest passions.

It’s about the taste for electricity. Well, At the orphanage they were always interested in finding a solution to damaged electrical appliances and in repairing each of the faulty circuits.

Photo taken from ANI

That was how day by day they perfected their skill together.. In addition, they also nurtured a curiosity that allowed them to be better and better at their work.

The life-changing opportunity for Siamese twins

Each of the orphanage officials realized the great potential that the two Siamese brothers had for electricity. As a result, They found out about a job opportunity and were recommended.

In this way, the PSPCL company approached to analyze the vocation of each one. This is how he visualized each of their skills and made the decision to hire them.

Because of this, the brothers were immediately recruited by the company and left the orphanage for the first time. What’s more, they began to earn $ 134 each because of their excellent work.

Photo taken from ANI

Thus they began to fulfill the dream of becoming independent and serving society by repairing each of the circuits they needed. In addition, each time they were being more valued for their environment.

In the same way, that work is what has allowed them to focus on fulfilling the dream of their entire life. Well, Nowadays they are saving and hope to be able to make the purchase of their own house.

Final reflection

Being disabled is not a limitation, as these people have excellent talents to get ahead. For that reason, It is essential that society reject all actions that detract from them.

Disabled people have the same capacities to serve society and leave enriching lessons. Because of that, deserve that everyone is willing to open doors for them and treat them with empathy.

