Through social networks, the case of a bus traveling from Puebla to CDMX was announced, which ended up being the worst experience for passengers.

Traveling by bus represents, without a doubt, a risk and a very great fear, especially in these times where, in the country, there is a context of very great insecurity.

It is enough to see the news to know cases of robberies and other situations that reach truly regrettable extremes, and that is one of the reasons why it is difficult to trust or have faith in those long trips, since passengers are very exposed.

On the other hand, traveling in this modality has its charm and its particularity, since, in reality, you never know what may happen on the way or what story the passenger will have to tell once they reach their point of descent.

Something similar happened with a group of passengers traveling by bus from Puebla to Mexico City (CDMX), who, because of the driver, had one of their worst experiences.

Through your Twitter account, @laredcincoradio shared the story of how a trip that, usually, can last up to three hours, became an “ordeal” because the bus driver did not know the route, a fact that had an impact on the journey lasting seven hours , more than double.

Passengers on the Filomeno Mata group bus that was traveling from Huauchinango to CDMX suffered a real ordeal, due to an inexperienced driver as he did not know the route. The journey was three hours and he arrived at his destination in 7 pic.twitter.com/DuJ1hILPjT – Five Official Radio (@laredcincoradio) January 3, 2022

According to what has been announced in some media, the trip began on January 2 at 2:40 p.m. and was to end three hours later, at 5:40 p.m.

However, once the journey has begun, the passengers did not take into account that the driver did not have enough experience, given that, after two hours, they realized that they had not yet left Puebla.

The fact is that, due to their ignorance, the driver took a wrong turn and the trip concluded at 10:30 p.m., almost eight hours after it had started.

Undoubtedly, despite the fact that everything ended well in general lines, since the travelers arrived safely in Mexico City, a journey that should last, at most, three hours, turned into a terrible experience for the passengers, who were the that, in the end, they made known what happened through social networks.

The curious experiences of travelers

Undoubtedly, when a person goes on a trip, anything can happen, whether their journey is by bus, plane, subway or even by road.

Recently, we learned of the case of a British Airways airline pilot who informed passengers that he had tested positive for Covid-19, an announcement that generated great chaos in the airline, as the pilot had to be changed and the travelers saw each other in the need to be tested.

In the end, the trip ended well, although after more than five hours of waiting, and the brand, in this case, gave them a bottle of rum.

