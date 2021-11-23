LaSalud.mx.- During the welcoming ceremony for the 290 new health service providers of the Health Institute for Wellbeing (Insabi) in the state of Guerrero, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela He declared to be convinced that the new personnel will act with commitment and solidarity and will vindicate the ethics and the right to health that the people of Guerrero deserve.

In the same way, he confirmed his confidence that all the health professionals present will offer all their capacities in the regions with the greatest social inequality of the state of Guerrero, which unfortunately has the first place in this situation of social inequality.

Alcocer Varela stated that, to transform the health and care system, “We need to promote, we need to reassess the general practitioner, nurses, nurses, specialists and, of course, the extensive paramedical staff. “

The Secretary of Health greeted the efforts of the governor of Guerrero, the teacher Evelyn Salgado Villegas, of the members of the presidium, the doctor Aidé Ibarez Castro and the graduate Avelina Lopez, municipal president of Acapulco. He also recognized the work of the teacher Juan Ferrer, head of Insabi, and his team.

He added that the new health personnel will have job stability, with the possibility of achieving a specialty based on their performance and an updated work environment with hiring and basification.

The hiring process began approximately three weeks ago and, to select the 290 health professionals who sign a contract today, public servants from Insabi interviewed 1,199 candidates.

The contracted health personnel have the task of determining the medical and public health actions to be carried out in the localities where they are working. For its part, Insabi will provide training and continuing education to contracted medical personnel, in order to guarantee quality of care.

The official pointed out that the institution under his charge will guarantee that health personnel have the necessary medical instruments to attend to the Guerrero population; that there is no shortage of medicines and that the health centers have all the necessary services to function.

