Shipments were made with a double blind test , where the number sent was derived from Random number generated without being known by those who were uploading it. Subsequently, it was transmitted and decoded , where they had a 100% success rate on all transmissions.

To transmit information, researchers they encoded the content in neutron field modulation, and the output was decoded with the laptop, which recovered the encoded information. What they sent was a word, the alphabet, and a randomly generated number.

Specifically, the researchers used californium-252 for this advance. This radioactive isotope is produced inside nuclear reactors, and was first discovered in 1950 by bombarding curium with alpha particles. To perform the measurements, they used a specialized detector and recorded it on a laptop.

With this, the researchers want to show that it is possible to use fast neutron radiation to transmit content over wireless communications. This can be useful in situations where transmission via conventional electromagnetic waves is not possible, or is severely limited.

Nuclear WiFi: Better Going Through Walls

Specifically, this type of transmission has the advantage of better penetrate walls and others obstacles, including those that contain metal. Metal and walls are the main enemies of current WiFi, since the signal is so weak that with a couple of walls between the emitter and the receiver we can no longer have a signal.

The researchers detail cases in which these types of signals would come in handy. For example, when it comes to establish communications with a nuclear reactor, vaults or the hull of ships and submarines that separate the inland areas from the rest of the sea.

In those situations, you can reduce the number of perforations what needs to be done in the metal and in the structures to be able pass communication cables. With neutrons, information can be passed through these structures without having to drill through anything to pass cables. Finally, they also highlight the advantage of being able to use it in emergency situations with limited coverage, as well as to use mixed signals and that there are devices capable of receiving electrons and neutrons, with which their integrity can be verified.

The small disadvantage of this type of signals is that, in effect, they use ionizing radiation. The amount that can reach the bodies is negligible, since the ionizing radiation that we receive in the body from nature itself will probably be greater, such as that we receive from the Sun in the form of ultraviolet radiation, when eating a banana (whose potassium is radioactive ), or simply from the walls or floors of our houses. Therefore, it is to be expected that this will only be used in very limited environments. The researchers claim that the transmissions were made using a power less than the maximum required by law, and with lower radiation levels of the legal ones. In the case of using it in real applications, the radiation used would be much less than that of the experiments.