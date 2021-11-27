They use Black Friday to steal user information with this promotion

The days like The Good End or Black Friday There are always weeks to have a lot of security with your financial products and with all the information on fraudulent offers that you may receive through it.as social networks, emails or even through instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

The company of ESET IT security alerted to a new scam that is circulating through WhatsApp where cybercriminals impersonate Amazon identity and they promote a gift that deals with 5,000 products, with the aim of convincing people to download an application and steal their information.

Miguel Ángel Mendoza, IT Security researcher at ESET Latin America, pointed out that “as often happens with this type of deception via WhatsApp about alleged prizes or gifts, the messages usually come from contacts who have been previously deceived, so it is important to be aware to prevent the scam from circulating ”.

What is fraud like?

ESET explained that the modality that cyber criminals use is to encourage the people who receive the message to answer the questionnaire and share the message so that it goes viral with all their contacts in order to advance and win the supposed prize that the famous company of online sale.

The next step to complete the fraud is that users who receive the scam must download an application that contains malware, “ESET comments that this type of campaign has diversified to compromise the user’s information and device, either through from subscribing to Premium SMS services, information theft, or the installation of applications of dubious reputation and activity ”, added Mendoza.

The specialist also revealed that this type of digital campaign supplants recognized brands and is characterized by the use of “apocryphal” elements to try to convince the victims more. Likewise, comments from presumed participants who have already obtained the award, profiles and reactions to them can also be used.

“We have been analyzing and reporting this type of scam for quite some time and its frequency does not stop. Using various themes focused on each country and also massive, as in this case Black Friday, the operators behind these campaigns use the name and image of well-known brands to constantly circulate new frauds ”, said the expert.

So you can avoid falling for these types of digital scams on Black Friday

These types of scams are becoming more popular on social networks or instant messaging platforms, and it is that criminals find in these places more and more people vulnerable to falling into this type of fraudulent content, that is why the computer security company ESET leave three recommendations to protect against this type of theft.

Ignore these types of messages, even if they come from trusted contacts, as it is very likely that they have also been deceived.

Eliminate these types of messages without interacting with them, since on the one hand you avoid becoming a victim and at the same time you break the chain of distribution of the threat.

Have a security solution configured and updated on the device, which allows identifying and blocking fake sites, as well as possible malicious applications that can be downloaded to the device.

