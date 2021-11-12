This Apple Car concept is based on official patents that have been granted to Apple.

We carry years of listening to rumors about the Apple Car. The so-called “Titan Project” has changed several times since Apple came up with it, however many rumors claim that Apple’s car is close to entering the production phase, with the company seeking allies for its manufacture. But what we are not clear about is its design, no matter how great concepts have appeared.

Now auto experts from Vanarama have created an impressive 3D model of what they think the Apple Car might look like, which they say is based on official Apple patents. Of course the design would not leave anyone indifferent, neither the exterior nor the interior.

The Apple Car without batteries: nobody complies with what Apple demands

Main features of this Apple Car

Keep in mind that, although many of the things that are appreciated in this Apple Car concept are based on real Apple patents, the general design of the car is of Vanarama, there is no Apple patent showing the design of the Apple Car.

As can be seen in its creation in 3D, the Apple Car against with these technologies and features:

SUV coupe style . The design aligns with current automotive trends, which is why they have designed the Apple Car as a stylish SUV.

. The design aligns with current automotive trends, which is why they have designed the Apple Car as a stylish SUV. Mesh-like grid . The front is inspired by the circular air vents on the Mac Pro and the bright Apple logo from previous generations of the MacBook notebook.

. The front is inspired by the circular air vents on the Mac Pro and the bright Apple logo from previous generations of the MacBook notebook. Structure without pillars . This is based on patent US10309132B1, a pillarless design that provides ease of access without obstacles.

. This is based on patent US10309132B1, a pillarless design that provides ease of access without obstacles. IPhone-inspired door handles . The retractable handles of the Apple Car resemble the side buttons of the iPhone.

. The retractable handles of the Apple Car resemble the side buttons of the iPhone. Adaptable doors . Based on patent US10384519B1, they offer greater flexibility for the movement and entry of passengers.

. Based on patent US10384519B1, they offer greater flexibility for the movement and entry of passengers. Interior screens . Shown in patent US20200214148A1, they do not have bulky frames or edges and cover the dashboard and center console. They also have a fully customizable panel that allows drivers to organize the controls, be it the heating controls, the sound system or the driving information, shown in patent EP2581248B1.

. Shown in patent US20200214148A1, they do not have bulky frames or edges and cover the dashboard and center console. They also have a fully customizable panel that allows drivers to organize the controls, be it the heating controls, the sound system or the driving information, shown in patent EP2581248B1. Intelligent automated assistant. According to patent JP2020173835A, Apple Car has an automated assistant: Siri. In addition to the usual question-based commands, the car version of Siri monitors road and car conditions for more advanced control.

It is true that many of these images are based on patents, but any resemblance of this concept to the real Apple Car, should Apple one day introduce it, may be mere coincidence. We will see if 2022 is the year chosen by Apple to show us this new device, or if they continue to work on it for longer.

