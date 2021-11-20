The legacy of the Nintendo 64 It is out of the question, to the point that Nintendo has revived its game catalog – and also its controller – through the Switch Online service. The console of the Japanese company was in charge of introducing several innovations to the video game industry, and it continues to be one of the most sought after by collectors. However, a modder decided to go one step further and used his wits to turn a copy into a mini PC.

The project of RetroModder it was published in Hackaday (via Tom’s Hardware) and includes some very interesting facts about the transformation of the console. According to the author of this initiative, named NUC-64, the objective of it was to implement a computer capable of emulating Nintendo 64 games on the console housing. And although the PC is far from being one of the most powerful that we can find on the market, it is capable of running video games with higher resolutions than native ones, and at all the available frames per second.

The computer created from the Nintendo 64 is based on an Intel NUC mini PC (hence the name NUC-64). It has an Intel N3700 Pentium processor and 4 GB DDR3L RAM. For storage, use a solid state drive mounted on a SATA III to M.2 adapter. In the software section, meanwhile, it runs Windows 10.

A miniature computer based on the Nintendo 64

This peculiar mini PC maintains a good part of the physiognomy of the Nintendo 64, although it incorporates some quite visible changes. The first thing that can be seen is that the slot for the video game cartridges has the project’s identification inscription —NUC-64—, while the antennas of the wireless module for WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity can be seen on the back; and in the same section also appear the USB-A, Ethernet and HDMI ports, plus the ventilation outlet.

But the most ingenious of this “hybrid” between video game queue and computer is inside. On the front the modder implemented a specially created printed circuit for the occasion; it includes two dual MayFlash to USB adapters that connect to the original ports for the Nintendo 64 controllers. This allows the original controllers of the console to be used during emulation. But that’s not all, since it also maintains the functionality of the power and reset buttons, and the LED light that indicates that the device is working.

As explained RetroModder, 3D-printed mounts were also created to make the components stay firm in the frame. Undoubtedly, the end result is very interesting and will especially appeal to the nostalgic. It is worth noting that it is not the first work of this type to be carried out on a Nintendo console; the same director has already experienced a similar proposal based on a GameCube.

In the middle of this year we also saw a similar project (but from another author) that turned a SEGA Dreamcast into a gaming PC. However, the hardware capacity was far superior to that of this modified Nintendo 64.