Luxury bunkers are more fashionable than ever, and at least in certain places like the United States they are one of the main investments of people who distrust the current situation on the planet.

In recent years we have experienced a series of events such as the pandemic, a considerable increase in temperatures, volcano eruptions and even earthquakes that seem to be a sign that quite complicated future years could come.

That is why the manufacture of luxury bunkers has increased as well as the purchase of them by people who can afford it, to be prepared for any eventual future catastrophe.

And now a missile silo has been converted to a luxury development being able to house up to 75 people for five years in case things in this world go wrong.

So the company Survival Condo has selected a secret location in Kansas to convert a missile silo into a luxury survival development including spacious rooms full of amenities, a huge pool, spa area, cinema, a large living room, gym, shooting range, a medical center, climbing wall and even a park for pets.

While this may seem tremendously expensive, one resident has pointed out that the same condo quality in New York "it would have cost me the same"

They claim that these condos ranging from $ 500,000 to $ 3 million, an amount that may seem prohibitive in certain cases, but is within the reach of a large part of the population in the United States.

According to what they say, the residents of this type of luxury bunkers they prefer safety to luxuries. Their creators claim that these sites are capable of withstand a 20 kiloton blast, so they are practically safe from anything.

They claim that these bunkers are designed for terrorist attacks, global climate changes that lead to food shortages, a global economic collapse, volcanoes, earthquakes and also pandemics, various aspects that have already been experienced and that make it seem that perhaps this type bunker luxury residences make more sense than ever.