The owner of a barbershop has been forced to remove his PlayStation 5 from the premises because they have tried to steal it.

Since its official launch in November 2020, Playstation 5 It has become an object of desire among millions of gamers around the world. So much so that it is really difficult to get hold of one today due to its lack of stock, although if you are lucky you can buy a PS5 if you are fast enough when there are units available, although from official sources such as AMD it has already been informed that the problem will persist throughout 2022. That is why some people are reaching unsuspected limits in order to get one, even resorting to practices as reprehensible as theft.

This is precisely the case that has suffered the owner of a barbershop in La Coruña, Roberto Agra. As the affected person has shown through his Instagram account, Someone tried to break into the premises to get a PS5 which is exposed behind the shop window, which has suffered extensive damage in the attempted robbery. “This is what there is family. We cannot pretend that everything is beautiful. Feeling very sorry I am forced to remove the playstation from the barbershop“He expressed in the post of the aforementioned social network, as you can see under these lines.

Fortunately, the PS5 is still in the barbershop and has not suffered any damage, something that cannot be said for the main glass of the store, which has been completely destroyed after the action of the author (or authors) of the attempted assault. From AlfaBetaJuega we urge all our readers to be informed at all times when the PS5 or any other console will be available through official stores and avoid any type of vandalism in order to enjoy the new generation of consoles. We trust that what has happened in Roberto Agra’s barbershop is only an isolated event.

