After reporting her cell phone as stolen during the Pa’l Norte Festival, a user finds it in Mexico City, in the Plaza de la Tecnología.

Cell phone theft is one of the most common in massive events such as Vive Latino, Corona Capital, among others.

Last weekend, a cell phone was stolen during the Pa’l Norte Festival and days later, when they tracked it down, they managed to find it in CDMX.

The days have passed and the fury for the Pa’l Norte Festival is behind us and now music fans are focusing on the next great festival, Corona Capital, which will take place this weekend in Mexico City. .

Being events that, in general, summon large masses, festivals such as Vive Latino, Corona Capital, Pa’l Norte, Ceremonia, among many others, are lived, yes, among the jubilation of the attendees, but also with a certain fear, then, because they are very crowded, they lend themselves to criminal acts, such as theft of wallets, cell phones, among other things.

In this sense, there are not a few cases in which the attendees denounce that, in some of these events, their belongings were stolen; however, they are complaints that come to nothing and are generally forgotten.

Something similar happened last weekend, given that a young woman had her cell phone stolen during the Pa’l Norte Festival. What he did not imagine was that, upon tracking him days later, he would not find him even in Nuevo León, but in another area of ​​the country: in Mexico City.

These types of situations, sadly, are very common in events like these. These are massive concerts, where more than 50 thousand people usually attend, reason enough that it can be very easy to lose cell phones or, failing that, that they are stolen, and many times people do not realize it until they they are on their way home.

For this reason, they are situations that are left aside, but it was not what happened in the case of the young woman whose cell phone was stolen in Pa’l Norte.

As reported by various media, the assistant made her complaint to the Attorney General of the state of Nuevo León one day after the festival, but there she learned that she had not been the only one.

Now, for a few days, according to what has been reported, the young woman was receiving some messages asking her to send the password for her device to unlock it, a request that, of course, she rejected.

However, days later, already with a new phone in hand, he undertook the task of tracking down his previous device and found the news that he was no longer in Nuevo León, but in Mexico City, in the Plaza of Technology. He even shared it through his Twitter account.

The good: my cell appeared?

The bad: here? pic.twitter.com/e1mabao7lG – Pau Treviño (@paulinatrevino) November 17, 2021

In these times, thanks to advances in technology, we can find this type of data when a mobile device is lost or stolen, it is enough to open an application to find its whereabouts.

Many users have even done so for years when their cell phones have been stolen, managing to find them in various areas of the country.

Without a doubt, it is a very common fact in this type of event. Cell phone theft is probably one of the most traditional. In 2019 alone, around 1,700 devices were reported stolen per day, of which, as has been reported in different media, many appear or are found in the Technology Square.

Also, a couple of days ago, the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office shared on its Twitter account a list of telephones that were stolen in Pa’l Norte and that had already been found.

We share the list of telephones insured by the Public Ministry, regarding the P’al Norte event. We offer you, if you identify your phone, manage the verification of your property online and even send your device to your home. We only ask for an MD. pic.twitter.com/2nf4jTjEGQ – Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaNL) November 16, 2021

