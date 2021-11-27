The older brother comes with a gift under his arm. It has a higher sound power, and includes a free Philips HUE smart bulb. Its price is 59.99 euros.

The second best seller, without a doubt, are the Echo Dot. Amazon ’s compact speakers allow you to have Alexa anywhere, and also offer very good sound quality, so we can use them to interact with the voice assistant and control everything at home, as well as to listen to music. We have the 4th gen Echo Dot for 29.99 euros, while the version with a clock is 39.99 euros.

The Fire TV Stick is the best-selling device of all of Black Friday. Specifically, the Full HD models are the ones that are most in demand, since they allow us to make any Full HD screen that we have at home smart, be it a monitor or an old TV. Its price is 22.99 euros with the command that also allows you to control the volume of the device to which we connect it.

Echo Show

The Echo Shows are sweeping too. It has a screen to interact with Alexa, ideal for viewing recipes or seeing the name and lyrics of the songs that we are playing. Its price is 44.99 euros for the Echo Show 5 of 2nd Gen, and 64.99 euros for the Echo Show 8 of 1st Gen.

TP-Link TAPO

The cheapest 360º security camera we currently find on Amazon, and also from a reputable brand. It has Full HD resolution, horizontal rotation with vertical movement, motion detection, and integrates with Alexa. Its price is 24.89 euros.

Blink Mini

The cheapest Blink camera we can find on the market today. It has Full HD resolution, motion detection, and is compatible with Alexa. Its price is 22.99 euros.

Amazfit Bip S Lite

The cheapest smartwatch from Amazfit. It has a battery that lasts 30 days, sports tracking for 14 different modes, and water resistance to 50 meters. Its price is 31.92 euros applying the 20% discount coupon.

Amazfit GTR 2e

Amazfit smart watch with AMOLED screen, 90 sports modes, 26-day battery life, blood oxygen saturation measurement, and BioTracker 2 sensor. Its price is 89.90 euros.

Mi band 6

Xiaomi’s best-selling bracelet reaches its minimum price. It has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, 326 PPI resolution, 30 sports tracking modes, blood oxygenation detection, and many more features. Its price is 30.90 euros.

Cosori Air Fryer

Oil-free air fryers are the new craze, and Cosori has one of the best-selling today. It has an internal capacity of 5.5 liters, 11 automated programs, an LED touch screen, and a PDF with 100 recipes. Its price is 109.99 euros.

Elgato Stream Deck

If you like customizable macros, you can’t pass up this offer from the middle Stream Deck. Has 15 programmable LCD keys

Samsung 4K UHD AU8005 Crystal UHD

Samsung’s Crystal UHD series has the three best-selling Smart TV models, which is not surprising because they are the company’s cheapest range of 4K TVs, and Samsung is the one that sells the most TVs. Its operating system has all the applications on the market. The best-selling models, in order, are those of 43, 50 and 55 inches, with prices of 395, 449 and 499 euros, respectively.

WD Elements

In external hard drives they are sweeping those of WD and Toshiba. There is no stock of Toshiba’s, but WD’s, and they cost the same offering the same performance. Its price is 47 euros for the 1.5 TB model, and 63 euros for the 2 TB model.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD

SanDisk external SSD with 1TB capacity and speeds of up to 1,050MB / s. It is ideal for editing content or for carrying extra light storage that is resistant to shock, water and dust. Its price is 119.99 euros.

SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive

If you are looking for a cheap pendrive, this one from SanDisk is at an all-time low price today, with a capacity of 128 GB and a price of only 12.31 euros.

Xbox Series S

The most powerful console that we can easily find in stock today. It allows you to play all Xbox Series X games, although with a lower graphic quality. Its price is 269.50 euros.

WD Blue SN550 500 GB

Black Friday’s best-selling SSD, and it’s no wonder. It has an NVMe M.2 interface, a capacity of 500 GB, a read speed of up to 2,400 MB / s and a write speed of 1,950 MB / s. Its price is 42.99 euros.

Crucial BX500 480GB

Somewhat more expensive, but in SATA format, ideal for use in older computers that do not support NVMe. It has a speed of reading of up to 540 MB / s, and writing of up to 500 MB / s. Its price is 46 euros.

HUAWEI Eye Comfort AD80

Finally, we have the best-selling monitor of Black Friday with this Huawei Eye Comfort AD80, with a 23.8-inch panel, Full HD resolution, 5 ms response time, 250 nits of brightness and 60 Hz refresh rate. Its price is 99 euros.

