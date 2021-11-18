Hematology.mx .- Anticoagulated patients are those who take a medication for very different reasons, they are generally cardiac, and the most important are alterations in the rhythm of the heart that give rise to problems of embolisms or replacement of artificial heart valves. Anticoagulant treatment is also recommended in patients who have suffered from a problem of thrombosis in the legs or pulmonary embolisms.

Every November 18 commemorates the World Anticoagulated Patient Day. This event is made with the aim of giving the importance of this ailment.

The anticoagulant is a drug that makes it difficult for the blood to clot and thus prevents the formation of clots. People who are at risk of having a stroke are prescribed, be it due to an arrhythmia or a blood disease and in this way avoid the formation of clots inside the blood vessels since their function is to delay the clotting time of the blood.

These types of patients are also recommended:

Always take the medicine at the same time, away from meals and follow the exact dose indicated by the doctor.

Do not take any medication without first consulting your doctor.

Avoid alcohol.

In the presence of vomiting, diarrhea or fever, consult a doctor in case additional controls are necessary.

Go to the control in the presence of side effects such as nosebleeds, blood in urine or stools, black and pasty stools, sputum with blood or spontaneous bruising.

Carry some type of identification that indicates that you are under treatment with anticoagulants.

Avoid contact sports.

Inform that you are on anticoagulant treatment before undergoing a dental extraction, surgery or in the event of an accident.

Do not use submuscular injections.

In case of pregnancy or suspicion of it, contact a doctor.

To measure how fast your blood clots, you need to perform an INR (International Normalized Ratio) test, a term adopted by the World Health Organization.

The level of clotting is recorded in regularly measured controls that can be adjusted by the physician. A person who does not take anticoagulant has an INR of 1, which indicates that his blood clots normally, if a person has an INR of 2 or greater, it means that his blood takes twice as long to clot.

Once a blood clot has been identified in a patient, a diagnosis is made through a blood test and specific tests such as MRI or Phlebography that help identify where the blood clot (or clots) is located.

People who are at risk of having this problem, usually have already suffered a stroke or cardiovascular accidents and should undergo periodic check-ups to prevent future problems.

Prevention measures and treatments to avoid blood clotting must be adjusted to each patient so that they are as efficiently as possible, some of them are:

Anticoagulants : They can be injectable or taken orally. It is important to follow the doctor’s instructions, as they can cause bleeding.

: They can be injectable or taken orally. It is important to follow the doctor’s instructions, as they can cause bleeding. Thrombolytic Medications : destroy and dissolve clots. They are only prescribed in serious cases, as there is a risk of major bleeding.

: destroy and dissolve clots. They are only prescribed in serious cases, as there is a risk of major bleeding. Inferior vena cava filter : If the two previous options do not work, a filter must be inserted into the vein that returns the blood to the heart to catch the thrombi that are moving.

: If the two previous options do not work, a filter must be inserted into the vein that returns the blood to the heart to catch the thrombi that are moving. Embolectomy : Surgery that removes clots that cause blockage in the lungs of patients with Pulmonary Embolism.

: Surgery that removes clots that cause blockage in the lungs of patients with Pulmonary Embolism. Thrombectomy– Surgery to remove clots from patients who have been diagnosed with Deep Venous Thrombosis.

If the person is not aware that they have this disease, but has sudden loss of vision, headache, bleeding, vomiting, blood in the urine or black stools, it is recommended to see a doctor urgently.

DZ