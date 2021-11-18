They suggest leaving games to combat climate change

Without a doubt, we live in times with many environmental problems, and among them we have climate change. Many companies, brands and companies are already doing their bit to combat this issue, either with direct actions or with suggestions for the rest of the publication. Among them we have Credit Suisse, a financial organization that, among other things, recommends never playing video games to combat climate change.

This organization has suggested an “ideal” lifestyle that citizens should follow to combat climate change, and in addition to video games, They also recommend bathing a maximum of 3 times a week, and of course, avoiding consuming too many products of animal origin, as well as reducing the amount of clothing we buy per year. Similarly, they suggest not watching more than two hours of television a day and only exercising outdoors, that is, not using any type of electronic device.

To close these recommendations, Credit Suisse suggests that we don’t travel by plane, and ideally, we should only travel once a year. However, they do not have as much problem with using some other means of transport, such as electric vehicles.

Editor’s note: I’m not a scientist by any means, but I don’t see the relationship between video games and the negative impact they could have on climate change. Surely there are other factors that are much more important, and that these would deserve to be mentioned as part of those suggestions.

Via: LesEchos